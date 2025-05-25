Chicago-area Memorial Day ceremonies, parades set for Monday

Dozens of Chicago suburbs will hold parades and ceremonies in honor of Memorial Day Monday.

Most of the events will take place in the morning hours, with some communities holding both parades and ceremonies to pay tribute to those who gave their lives in service to their country.

Here is a selection of events from around the Chicago area.

Arlington Heights

The village’s annual parade will take place at 9:30 a.m. Full details can be found on the village’s website.

Aurora

The city’s annual Memorial Day parade will step off at 10 a.m. Monday. More information can be found on the city’s website.

Belleville

A parade will take place at 10 a.m., with a ceremony following at Walnut Hill Cemetery.

Bradley/Kankakee

Observances will be held at the Kankakee County Courthouse and the Bradley American Legion at 11 a.m.

Buffalo Grove

A ceremony honoring fallen soldiers will be held at 11 a.m. at Veterans Park.

Crown Point, Indiana

Crown Point’s parade begins on Joliet Street and culminates with a ceremony at Maplewood Cemetery.

Crystal Lake

A parade and ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at Central High School, and will conclude with a ceremony at Union Cemetery at noon.

Des Plaines

The annual Memorial Day ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at Lake Park.

Downers Grove

The community’s annual parade will take place at 10:45 a.m. at Burlington and Main Street, with a ceremony at Fishel Park.

Elgin

Multiple events will be held at four different locations, according to the Elgin Patriotic Memorial Association.

Elmhurst

The village’s annual Memorial Day parade will take place at 9:30 a.m., according to officials.

Evanston

American Legion Post 42 will hold a community reflection event and ceremony at Fountain Square beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Glenview

The village’s annual parade and ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at Depot and Grove Streets.

Hoffman Estates/Schaumburg

The two communities will each hold observances beginning at 10 a.m. in Hoffman Estates, and then 10:45 a.m. in Schaumburg.

Lombard

An annual Memorial Day ceremony will take place Monday at 10 a.m. at the Sunken Garden in Common Park.

Mount Prospect

VFW Post 1337 and American Legion Post 525 will headline the village’s Memorial Day parade beginning at 9:45 a.m. outside Village Hall.

Naperville

Multiple ceremonies will be held at a variety of locations, with a parade at 10:30 a.m. and an observance ceremony at Central Park at noon. Details can be found here.

Oak Lawn

The community’s annual event will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Oak Lawn Veterans Memorial.

Oak Park

The village’s annual Memorial Day ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at Scoville Park.

Orland Park

The village’s annual Memorial Day ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at the village’s memorial outside of Village Hall.

Palatine

A parade will kick off at 10 a.m. at Cornell Avenue and Smith Street, according to the community’s website.

Plainfield

This year’s parade will begin at 10:45 a.m. at Ira Jones Middle School, and will be followed by a wreath-laying ceremony and rifle salute at Settlers’ Park.

Rockford

The city’s annual parade will take place at 9 a.m., according to the city’s website.

Romeoville

The community’s annual service will take place at 10 a.m. at the Edward McCartan Veterans Memorial.

Skokie

The village’s annual Memorial Day observance will be held at 11 a.m. on the Village Green.

Tinley Park

The village’s annual ceremony will take place at 10- a.m. at the General Patrick E. Rea Veterans Plaza.

Waukegan

A Memorial Day parade and ceremony will be held at Veterans Plaza in downtown, officials said.

Wheaton

The Wheaton Memorial Day Parade will take place on Monday beginning at 10 a.m.