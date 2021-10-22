Kenosha County

Chicago-Area Man Identified as Suspect Shot During Kenosha County Police Chase

The suspect, Allen Brown, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries, and his condition remained unknown Friday, police said

The man who was shot by police in southeastern Wisconsin after allegedly wounding a police K-9 during a pursuit Thursday was identified as a resident of suburban Cook County, authorities said.

The suspect is Allen Brown, 33, of Countryside, according to law enforcement.

At approximately 11:16 a.m., Kenosha County deputies were dispatched to a gas station in Bristol where they located a stolen vehicle that had apparently been involved in a homicide in Chicago.

When deputies attempted to conduct a "high-risk traffic stop," the suspect, Brown, fled on foot, and officers deployed a K-9, authorities said. He ultimately fired shots at the dog, striking the K-9, and police returned fire, striking the suspect, police said.

NBC 5 has yet to independently verify the account of events provided by police.

Brown was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition remained unknown Friday.

The K-9 sustained a gunshot wound to the forehead and was rushed to an emergency veterinarian in northern Illinois, according to sheriff's authorities. The dog, named Riggs, was said to be in stable condition and is expected to fully recover.

In a news release, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department thanked the community for the support it as shown to the department and K-9 following the shooting.

"In the words of Sheriff Beth, 'Riggs is a hero and potentially saved the lives of our deputies and the public," the department said.

Officials are continuing to investigate, and the Racine County Sheriff’s Department will handle the use-of-force investigation, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

