Chicago-area malls issue road closures, traffic warnings for Black Friday 2024

At least two Chicago-area malls have issued traffic advisories ahead of Black Friday, with large crowds and increased traffic likely on what is expected to be one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

In recent years, some have even lined up in the wee hours of the night before stores opened, hearkening back to legendary Black Fridays of the 1990s.

Several suburban malls will open Friday, Nov. 29 before the sun rises, including Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora, when stores will open for business as early as 6 a.m., with closing set for 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, the mall will open at 10 a.m.

"The Aurora Police Department anticipates significant traffic delays in the area during these times and there will be some roads closed to help with the flow of traffic in and out of the area," a news advisory from the Aurora Police Department said. "We recommend the public seek alternative routes that avoid these areas on Friday, November 29th, unless you are specifically traveling to the Outlet Mall."

Several road closures will also be in place around the mall, between at 4 a.m. until approximately 7 p.m. Friday, including Corporate Boulevard between Farnsworth Avenue and Church Road and Bilter Road between Church Avenue and Farnsworth Avenue. According to police, temporary closures could also take place on the following roadways:

Southbound traffic on Farnsworth Ave. between Butterfield Rd. (IL-56) and Bilter Rd.

Eastbound traffic on Bilter Rd. from Farnsworth Ave.

In recent years, Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora had reached full capacity on Black Friday, with officials closing entrances at times.

Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg is also set to open at 6 a.m. Friday. According to the village, the police department will be directing travelers coming off I-290 to a "modified route" in place to guide motorists and "to ensure smooth traffic flow."

Other retailers are expected to open early on Black Friday, including Kohl's which will open at 6 a.m., according to a release. Target, Dick's Sporting Goods and Walmart will all open at 6 a.m., officials said, with Costco stores opening at 9 a.m. on Black Friday.

One store that will remain closed on Black Friday will be outdoor retailer REI, which has done so since 2015. The Seattle-based retailer encourages customers and employees to "opt outside" instead.

As Thanksgiving and Black Friday approach, here are a slew of Chicago area malls open on Black Friday, and their hours.

Chicago-area Black Friday mall hours