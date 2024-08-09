Chicago-area Jewish organizations express concerns for DNC protests

Chicago-area Jewish organizations and elected officials raised concerns about protests and the potential for violence outside of the Democratic National Convention during a press conference Thursday.

The Anti-Defamation League, along with other Jewish organizations and elected officials, met to discuss concerns for protests they're concerned could turn violent.

Pro-Palestinian protests have been held in cities across the world over the past 10 months since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, with local leaders pointing to instances in recent protests that they say Chicago officials should look out for.

Referencing videos of burnt American flags and a bloodied mask of President Joe Biden at a protest in Washington, D.C., ADL regional director David Goldenberg said "it is time for Chicago to wake up" in regards to the potential for similar protests.

"American flags are not burned at peaceful protests. Celebrating US designated terrorist organizations and calling for violence against Jews does not happen at peaceful protests," Goldenberg said.

Leaders also showed a clip of one monument vandalized with paint that reads, "Hamas is coming."

“We need our mayor to set expectations for what is acceptable behavior in the City of Chicago," State Senator Sara Feigenholtz said.

Leaders with the Anti-Defamation League told NBC Chicago their calls to Mayor Brandon Johnson's administration have gone unanswered.

The U.S. Palestinian Community Network (USPCN) has held dozens of protests in Chicago since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023, and plan to have tens of thousands of protesters march near the DNC.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

"Stop sending weapons, stop sending aid," Hatem Abudayyeh, National Chair of the USPCN said. "We want people to have the opportunity to say that directly to the Democrats, directly within sight and sound of the United Center. Ours' is going to be a family-friendly march for all ages.”

Abudayyeh said the concern for violence at the DNC amounts to fearmongering and is damaging to the Palestinian community.

"Our community is criminalized," Abudayyeh said.

Abudayyeh said the group's protest will be reflective of local protests over the past 10 months, but will be "bigger" and "broader."

Though the USPCN plans for a family-friendly march, Abudayyeh said the group cannot control what outside protesters may bring in.

"There is going to be potentially a diversity of tactics," he said. "But we ask them to do it in a certain, time, place and conditions and they should not, and will not do it, in our mass marches.”

The DNC runs from Aug. 19-22, with events being held at the United Center and McCormick Place.