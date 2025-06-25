Chicago-area hospitals deal with air conditioning issues as heat continues

As residents across the Chicago area continue battle intense heat, three hospitals within the region are dealing with air conditioning issues, impacting patients already hospitalized with unrelated health issues.

Even prior to a heat wave that swept over the Chicago area beginning on Saturday, patients at Weiss Hospital in Uptown were affected by issues the building had with air conditioning, leading to the relocation of some patients to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park.

However, when temperatures soared this past weekend, patients began to suffer at West Suburban as well, with some rooms becoming extremely hot and requiring the relocation of patients.

Chicago-area resident Diane O'Connell said her father was rushed to Weiss Hospital by ambulance last week due to pneumonia, and was transferred to West Suburban Hospital four days later due to air conditioning issues.

"I went to see him at West Suburban and right away, I noticed the floor he was brought to was very hot. No air flow," O'Connell told NBC Chicago.

O'Connell said temperatures rose to the high 80s in the room her father was in, and eventually took her father home after being unable to find a rehabilitation facility to relocate him to.

"I'm really worried about the fact that some person who has the responsibility and decision-making power over elderly and disabled peoples' lives is putting them into these situations so carelessly, and I think there needs to be accountability for that," O'Connell said.

While Weiss and West Suburban hospitals both dealt with overwhelming heat, similar problems were experienced at Provident Hospital in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.

With high temperatures putting extra strain on the building's air conditioning units, portable cooling units have been installed throughout the hospital.

Out of an abundance of caution, the hospital has prioritized inpatient discharges and transferred several patients to Stroger Hospital.

A statement from Resilience Healthcare acknowledged the issues at both Weiss and West Suburban hospitals.

"At West Suburban , some of the areas/departments are warm. Currently, a maintenance employee is walking the building and manually taking temperatures in every department with the proper equipment. The unit that became extremely hot yesterday (5 West) has had all of the patients removed off of that unit and into a different unit. Rooms that are above temperatures on the open units remain empty. Spot coolers have been strategically placed to help with the temperature and humidity. The chillers are working, however, one of the units is operating below capacity and they are currently working on repairing two air handlers that require parts," the statement read.

As for Weiss Hospital, the group said repair work remains ongoing to the building's units, with an estimated time of two weeks until units are once again fully functional.

Provident Hospital offered the following statement to NBC Chicago:

"Out of an abundance of caution, Provident Hospital is taking the following steps to ensure the continued safety and comfort of our patients and staff. Inpatient discharges are being prioritized. Several patients are being transferred to Stroger Hospital. Outpatient appointments scheduled for today and tomorrow (June 25) will be transitioned to telehealth visits. Portable coolers are being repositioned to areas where clinical services are ongoing. Repair crews are working on the HVAC system. Provident Hospital is in close communication with regional and state EMS leads. We are taking hourly temperature reads across the facility and will continue to make adjustments as necessary. We appreciate the patience and understanding of our patients, families, and staff as we work to ensure continuity of services through this heat wave," the statement said.