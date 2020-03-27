coronavirus

Chicago-Area Grocery Stores Prepare For Another Big Shopping Weekend

Shoppers say they're running out of supplies that aren't available at stores or via grocery shopping delivery services

By Chris Coffey

Grocery stores are gearing up for what could be another big weekend of shopping for food and supplies across the Chicago are.

Shoppers are feeling the pressure, however, since many items, like hand sanitizer, toilet paper and paper towels, have been tough to find in recent weeks.

“I am running low on hand soap, and those are things I can’t really find anywhere,” said Katie Johnson of Glen Ellyn.

Johnson said she is eight months pregnant and would like to use grocery shopping delivery services, but there are issues with that too.

“There are no delivery times available, and when I could get a delivery time, more than half the order wasn't available to be delivered,” Johnson said.

Mariano’s told NBC 5 it is fulfilling all online orders and hiring hundreds of workers.

A spokesperson for Meijer told NBC 5 it has adjusted store hours for the foreseeable future to allow more time for team members to deep clean and restock its stores, as well as dedicated hours for senior citizens, customers with chronic health conditions, essential service workers and its team members.

Additionally, Meijer said it is seeing an increase in demand for its home delivery and pickup service.

