Chicago-Area Food Pantries Face More Customers Amid School, Business Closures

Chicago-area food pantries are seeing more customers as schools close and more people need help feeding their families.

The Aurora Interfaith Food Pantry, which serves six counties, said it served 407 customers on Tuesday. The food pantry said it typically serves about 300 people a day.

“Right now we have enough to meet the needs for at least two to three weeks, but what we have been stressing to people is if you want to get involved and join the mission, the best way you can do that is by making a donation online,” said Cat Battista, executive director of the Aurora Food Pantry.

The Aurora Food Pantry moved its operation outdoors Tuesday in an effort to prevent the potential spread of Coronavirus.

Customers received bags of dairy products, meats and dry foods.