Chicago-area 4th of July fireworks: Where you can still see displays in city, suburbs

While plenty of Fourth of July celebrations took place over the weekend, there are still many more to come ahead of the holiday Tuesday.

Whether you're in the city or the suburbs, here's a look at which fireworks displays are still happening Monday and Tuesday.

Chicago

Guaranteed Rate Field is set to host fireworks following the July 4 Chicago White Sox game vs. the Toronto Blue Jays. Tickets are available here for as low as $11.

While Navy Pier no longer hosts fireworks on July 4 itself, the lakefront fireworks will be available on July 5. And if you can't make it on July 5, you're in luck: Throughout the summer, fireworks will be available over the lake every Wednesday at 9 p.m. and every Saturday at 10 p.m. through Labor Day.

July 4 in Antioch will kick off with the 27th annual Antioch Run for Freedom 5K. Then a parade is set to begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by Party at The Park at 3 p.m. with music from Winnie Cooper and Mellencougar. Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.

Fireworks in Barrington may have kicked off ahead of Independence Day on July 2, but the Barrington 4th of July Parade steps off at 10 a.m. on July 4 from Barrington High School down Main Street to the Barrington Metra lot. Barrington’s White House will also feature a concert with the Chicago Brass Band Quintet performing traditional American patriotic tunes.

Beecher is hosting its 4th of July Festival from June 30 to July 4 before its firework show at 9:30 p.m. on July 4. The Tuesday event will kick off with a 5K Run/Walk at 8 a.m. before a 4 p.m. parade ahead of the fireworks after dark.

The Village of Bensenville's July 4th Liberty Fest featuring food, drinks and music follows the festival's parade at the Redmond Recreational Complex. Fireworks are set to launch from the Public Works Facility at 9:30 p.m. on July 4. A full flyer can be found here.

Bolingbrook's Independence Day closes out with a fireworks display and the National Anthem sung by Rebecca Battista. The fireworks are set to start just after 9 p.m. on July 4.

Complete with food vendors, family yard games, a dunk tank and a balloon artist, Burr Ridge will celebrate Independence Day early with 9:30 p.m. fireworks on July 3. The Pleasant Dale Park District hosts this free event with $20 parking passes offered for those traveling in for the celebration.

Fireworks will light off from Hopkins Park roughly 30 minutes after sunset on July 4 in DeKalb County. The family-friendly event is open to the public and free of charge.

Zigfield Troy Golf is closing out Independence Day with its fireworks finale. The show will take place at 9:30 p.m. on July 4 at the course.

Evanston is providing the lakefront with fireworks viewable from most lakefront parks. Fireworks will launch around 9:30 p.m. on July 4 and are part of a larger Independence Day celebration that commemorates 100 years of the holiday's celebration in Evanston.

A parade, concert and fireworks show are all a part of Elgin's Independence Day celebration this year. With a '90s throwback theme, the suburb will host its festival with fireworks kicking off at 9:20 p.m. on July 4. Fireworks are expected to last for approximately 20 to 30 minutes.

Glenview kicks off Independence Day with a 11:20 a.m. bike race and a festival with food vendors and a live DJ before closing the night out with a 9:20 p.m. fireworks show on July 4.

The Village of Glencoe will light up its skies with a 9 p.m. fireworks show on July 3 ahead of Independence Day. The display over Lake Michigan can be enjoyed from Lakefront Park at 9 p.m.

Fireworks in Glenn Ellyn will be held at dusk on July 4 at Lake Ellyn. Attendees are welcome to bring blankets after the park’s morning opening at 6 a.m. and are also encouraged to make a donation. The Independence Day celebrations will begin earlier in the day with the Glen Ellyn parade’s kickoff at 12 p.m.

Memorial Stadium will host Joliet’s 9:30 p.m. fireworks show on July 4 coordinated to a music broadcast on STAR 96.7. Blankets are welcome in the stadium, though lawn chairs and coolers are prohibited. Both the soccer field parking lot and lot near the Joliet Township Animal Control will be closed for safety.

The 16th annual Lake Forest Festival and Fireworks will take place from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on July 4. Tickets can be purchased here for $30 for Lake Forest/Lake Bluff residents and $35 for non-residents. Children under 5 are admitted free of charge.

Lemont is celebrating ahead of Independence Day with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. on July 3. The event will feature DJs, food vendors, a beer booth and a Kid’s Zone.

Lisle

Starting at 9:30 p.m. on July 3, Community Park will host Libertyville’s Independence Day Fireworks. The show is scheduled to last approximately 25 minutes. Bringing blankets and lawn chairs is recommended.

Madison Meadow Park will host the Village of Lombard’s fireworks on July 4. Starting at dusk, the family-friendly event will also be weather-dependent. Updates will be posted on the Lombard Facebook page.

The Mundelein Community Days fireworks show will start at approximately 9:30 p.m. on July 4 as the finale to the four-day festival event.

Naperville will host a free fireworks show for the fourth year in a row in celebration of Independence Day. Starting at 9:30 p.m. on July 4, the Frontier Sports Complex will allow attendees to watch from a field within the park or from the comfort of their vehicles.

Gates for Taste of Oakbrook open at 3 p.m. on July 3. Food service is set to kick off at 4 p.m. with fireworks after dusk at approximately 9:30 p.m. The show is free for all attendees and offers parking passes here.

The Village of Oak Lawn presents its free Independence Day fireworks show at Richards High School. Starting at dusk, fireworks will light up the sky on July 4.

Orland Park's Centennial Park will host an evening of celebration this Independence Day. Fireworks will light up the sky after 9:30 p.m. on July 4. Attendees are encouraged to pack blankets, lawn chars, snacks and beverages, though concessions, beer and wine will also be available for purchase. Fireworks are set to wrap up by 10:15 p.m.

Prairie Point Park will host Oswego’s Fourth of July Fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. on July 4. The event is free to attend and family-friendly.

Fireworks will be launched behind Village Hall around 9 p.m. or after dusk in Palatine on July 3. The event is free to attend and part of a four-day Independence Day celebration.

Pingree Grove

Featured as the last event of Pingree Grove’s two-day belated Independence Day celebration, free fireworks will start at the Cambridge Lakes Community Center after dusk on July 8.

Downtown Rockford will get the chance to celebrate Independence Day with a "firework spectacle" at 9:30 p.m. on July 4. The show will be synched to a soundtrack broadcasted on 103.1 and is expected to wrap up around 10 p.m.

The Village of Romeoville will feature three fireworks shows at separate locations. Starting at 9:30 p.m. on July 3, fireworks will be shot off at Volunteer Park, Lukancic Middle School and Discovery Park. Parking at these facilities will be closed on July 3 beginning at 9 a.m.

Not only do the Schaumburg Boomers play on July 3 and 4 at Wintrust Field, but both games will also feature post-game firework shows. The Boomers take on the Joliet Slammers at 6:30 p.m. on July 3 and 6 p.m. on July 4. Fireworks for both dates will take place after the game.

Ribfest is Tinley Park’s Independence Day celebration running from July 1-4, and it wraps up with a firework show finale. The family-friendly event will launch its fireworks at approximately 9:30 p.m. on July 4 with free admission for Tinley Park residents with proof of residency on that day only. Tickets can be purchased here for $10 online and $15 at the gate.

Fireworks in Vernon Hills will be held at 9:15 p.m. at Century Park on July 4. The event is free for all attendees and temporary lane closures should be expected to allow cars to safely exit adjacent parking lots.

Graf Park will host the Wheaton fireworks at 9 p.m. on July 3. The park will also feature lawn games, concessions, small carnival rides, DJ entertainment and giveaways beforehand starting at 5:30 p.m. No pets, alcoholic beverages, sparklers, smoke bombs or outside food vendors are permitted in the park.

Wilmette is celebrating Independence Day with a packed schedule of events, entertainment and food sales from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. with a closing firework finale. Starting at 9:30 p.m., the fireworks show will take place on July 3 in Gilson Park. An event map of the park can be found here.

Fireworks in Winnetka can be seen around 9:20 p.m. on July 4 at Skokie Playfield as a part of the Fourthfest Independence Day celebration. A map for Fourthfest activities and fireworks viewing is available here.

Warrensville’s annual Fourth of July Celebration will take place across two days with a July 3 parade and a fireworks finale at approximately 9:30 p.m. on July 4. The celebration will include food, children’s games, entertainment, baseball games, live music and more. The event is free to enter.