Chicago-Area Fashion Designer, Businesses Turn to Mask-Making During Pandemic

Doctors have warned about a shortage of face masks and other personal protective equipme

By Lexi Sutter

Several Chicago-area business have decided to switch gears and produce items to help first responders and health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

With the number of cases increasing in Illinois and across the country, doctors have warned about a shortage of personal protective equipment, specifically face masks.

Chicago fashion designer Christina Karin Monley said she has made almost 500 masks since Saturday using scrap fabric and her sewing machine.

"It makes you feel less helpless, and it empowers you and gives you motivation in the morning when you wake up and think – what am I going to do today?," Monley said.

Similarly, Ronda Real, the owner of Quick Stitch Banners in suburban Lombard, has been using her downtime to sew masks by using supplies in her warehouse.

"To know that it’s going for a good cause and it’s our fabric and they are washable… why would you not help?" Real told NBC 5.

To learn how to make masks for your local health care workers, Karin Monley has information on her Instagram page.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Sunday listed several other ways residents can help one another during the coronavirus pandemic.

