With warmer weather on the horizon in the Chicago area, farmers are gearing up to sell their best seasonal goods at local markets in and around the city.

Here's a look at some of the many farmers markets in the Chicago area this spring and summer.

South Loop Indoor Famers Market

Chicago is no stranger to springtime showers, so spend your next rainy Sunday inside at the South Loop Indoor Farmers Market through May 18. The market was originally set to close on March 30, however, its operating schedule was recently extended. The market will operate every Sunday except Easter from noon to 4 p.m. on the fourth floor of Water Tower Place, 835 N. Michigan Ave. Shoppers will find goods from more than 75 vendors, a unique cookbook library, and lounge and dining spaces.

Roscoe Village Market

The Roscoe Village Market operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays starting June 8 and running until Oct. 12. The market is located at Hamlin Park, 3035 N. Hoyne Ave., and accepts Illinois LINK card users for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Vendors will offer fresh produce, breads, pastries, cheeses, coffee and more.

Logan Square Farmers Market

The self-proclaimed "Horniest Farmers Market" in Chicago is back for another season every Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting May 11 and running through Oct. 26. The Logan Square Farmers Market is located on North Kedzie Boulevard between Logan Boulevard and Fullerton Avenue. More information is available here.

Edgewater Monday Market

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Chicago's only Monday farmers market is in the city's Edgewater neighborhood at the Broadway Armory parking lot, at 5917 N. Broadway Ave. The Edgewater Monday Market opens for the season on June 2 and runs through September. The market is open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., will feature more than 40 vendors and accepts Illinois LINK card users for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). More information is available here.

Low-Line Farmers Market

The Low-Line Farmers Market is open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays starting June 3 and running until Oct. 7. The Low-Line Farmers Market is located under the Southport Brown Line CTA Station, 3410 N. Southport Ave., and accepts Illinois LINK card users for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Vendors will offer locally sourced foods, flowers and artisanal goods.

PRU Farmers Market

The PRU Farmers Market is back for a second season in 2025, open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday starting May 13 through Oct. 28. The market is located in at 130 E. Randolph St.

Uptown Farmers Market

The Uptown Farmers Market is open from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays starting May 7 through Nov. 5. The market operates rain or shine and is located in the Sunnyside Mall, 1257-1320 West Sunnyside. More information is available here.

Lincoln Square Farmers Market

The Lincoln Square Farmers Market is open on both Tuesday mornings and Thursday evenings. Their morning market is open from 7 a.m. to noon each Tuesday starting on May 6 and running through Nov. 18. The evening market is open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. each Thursday starting May 1 and running through October. Both the morning and evening markets operate in the parking lot at 4513 N. Lincoln Ave. A full list of vendors is available here.

Eckhart Park Farmers Market

The Eckhart Park Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays starting June 7 and running through Aug. 3. The market is located in Eckhart Park at 1330 W. Chicago Ave. and accepts Illinois LINK card users for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Hegewisch Farmers Market

The Hegewisch Farmers Market is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. open Saturdays starting May 10 and running through Oct. 11. The market is located in the Hegewisch Community Center at 13323 S. Green Bay Ave. and accepts Illinois LINK card users for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). More information is available here.

Horner Park Farmers Market

The Horner Park Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays starting June 7 and running through Oct. 25. The market is located at the northwest corner of Horner Park, at 2741 W. Montrose Ave. The market will feature family-friendly live music and free yoga at 10 a.m. in the grassy area adjacent to the market. More information is available here.

Downtown Evanston Farmers’ Market

The Downtown Evanston Farmers’ Market is returning for its 50th season this year, starting on Saturday May 3. The market is open from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through Nov. 1 at University Place and Oak Avenue behind the Hilton Garden Inn. Seniors and people with disabilities are invited to shop early from 7 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. The market offers goods from 70 vendors, ranging from fresh produce, meats, cheeses, flowers and more. New to the market this year are daily live musical performances to enjoy while browsing.

El Paseo Community Market

The El Paseo Community Market in Pilsen will operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday starting May 4 and running through Oct. 5. The market is located at El Paseo Community Garden, 944 W. 21st St., and will offer produce, eggs, ceramics and more. More information is available here.

Wicker Park Farmers Market

The Wicker Park Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays starting May 4 and running through Oct. 26. The market is located in Wicker Park at 1425 N. Damen Ave. and accepts Illinois LINK card users for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). More information is available here.

Morton Grove Market Faire

The Morton Grove Chamber of Commerce hosts a twice-yearly Market Faire with support from the Morton Grove Park District. Their Spring Market Faire will take place during Mother’s Day Weekend this year, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 10. Their Autumn Market Faire will be on Nov. 1. Both markets are located at the Morton Grove Park District's Prairie View Community Center, at 6834 Dempster St.