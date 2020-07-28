expressway shootings

Chicago-Area Expressway Shootings Skyrocket In 2020

Shootings on Chicago-area expressways already surpassed 2019's total, with more than five months remaining in 2020.

By Phil Rogers

Monday's shooting of an infant on the Bishop Ford Freeway on Chicago's South Side was the 65th expressway shooting in the Chicago area this year. That number stands in stark contrast to the 52 that were recorded in all of 2019.

Numbers provided by the Illinois State Police show that no expressway in the city is immune to the mayhem. While the Dan Ryan has more than a third of all shootings, at 28, I-57 has posted another 14. There have been nine on the Eisenhower, five on the Stevenson, three on the Kennedy and I-80, and one apiece on the Edens, Bishop Ford and Illinois 394.

The Dan Ryan and I-57 together account for over half of the shootings over the last two years.

Local

chicago travel order 53 mins ago

Chicago Travel Order: 4 States, Including Wisconsin, Added to Quarantine List

Chicago Weather 1 hour ago

Chicago's Forecast: Still Warm, But With Lower Humidity

Traffic was sparse on Chicago-area roadways during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order in Illinois. But that didn't stop the violence. During that period, the Chicago expressways saw a staggering 29 shootings.

Just one month, July, tells a frightening story. In 2019, there were four shootings on Chicago-area expressways. This year, with four days still left in the month, there have been 14.

Illinois State Police say they have increased staffing on the Dan Ryan by one officer for each shift. In addition, the ISP says it has other ongoing initiatives to combat expressway violence, including saturation teams on all area roadways.

In a statement, the agency noted that because Chicago roadways are packed with a commuting population, expressway shootings present unique challenges due to a lack of witnesses. Investigators say it is especially important for witnesses to contact law enforcement, even if it is after the fact.

Anyone with information on the latest shooting is asked to call the Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400.

This article tagged under:

expressway shootingsChicago Shootingsshootings
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us