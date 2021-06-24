Chicago-Area County Holds Highest COVID Vaccination Rate in Illinois, Data Shows

One county in the Chicago area holds the highest percentage of residents vaccinated against the coronavirus, while an area in downstate Illinois has the lowest number vaccinated.

DuPage County has 55.33% of its population vaccinated against COVID-19, which compares to the 47.58% in Chicago and 50.84% vaccinated in Cook County, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Meanwhile, Alexander County, one of the southern-most areas of Illinois,14.22% of its residents are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, which is the lowest reported percentage statewide.

Here's where the Chicago area stands in terms of vaccinations:

Chicago: 47.58%

Cook County: 50.84%

DeKalb: 40.72%

DuPage County: 55.33%

Grundy: 39.83%

Kane: 45.80%

Kendall: 47.62%

Lake: 47.52%

LaSalle: 40.83%

McHenry: 46.03%

Will: 46.06%

As of Thursday, Illinois reported a case positivity rate of 0.6% and test positivity rate of 0.8% average over the last seven days, data shows.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Thursday that the city is seeing the lowest positivity rate since the pandemic began, sitting at 0.5%.

Arwady added that she is encouraged by the latest data with COVID cases down 33% from one week prior.

"With the full reopening, this is really encouraging to see," Arwady said. "Again this exponential decay of our reproduction number is nice and low. And things have been continuing to look good."