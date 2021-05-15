Chicago-Area Businesses Continue to Grapple With New CDC Mask Guidance

Following the release of new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, several Chicago area businesses continue to grapple with their mask policies.

At an Evanston pizza place, customers who wish to visit the restaurant without wearing a mask will be required to show their COVID-19 vaccination card and identification.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In a message posted to its Instagram page, Union Pizza, 1245 Chicago Ave., announced it will be implementing new dining protocols after the CDC issued revised masking guidance Thursday.

Vaccinated individuals should not be required to wear masks in indoor and outdoor settings, with exceptions, the agency said.

The pizzeria explained that a mask will be necessary for those don't have both a vaccination card and ID. Those individuals will be required to wear a mask when not seated at a table.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have been following the CDC guidelines to insure a safe and enjoyable environment for our customers," the pizzeria explained in its Instagram post. "We’ve always trusted the CDC and science..."

CEO of South Suburban Human Society Emily Klehm received a mixed reaction from her staff after asking employees how they feel about allowing visitors indoors without wearing a mask.

"One of the hard things is not knowing whether people are vaccinated or not and I’m not going to put my staff in a position of having to ask people if they are vaccinated we’ve already had some challenges with people being upset with the mask," Klehm said.