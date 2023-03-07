Chicago Archdiocese Reveals Whether Catholics Can Eat Meat on St. Patrick's Day

With St. Patrick’s Day falling on a Friday, Chicago-area Catholics have likely been wondering whether they’ll be able to indulge in corned beef and other delicacies, and the Archdiocese has issued their stance on the matter.

According to a press release, the Archdiocese of Chicago is not granting a general dispensation for the Memorial of St. Patrick, meaning that Catholics are still supposed to abstain from meat on the holiday in keeping with the Lenten tradition.

However, there is an alternative that area Catholics can avail themselves of. According to the Archdiocese, Catholics who find themselves at an event where meat is being served can “in good conscience substitute the general rule of abstinence with another form of penance or a significant act of charity that benefits the poor.”

“It is important to take seriously the obligation to observe Fridays in Lent as a way of uniting ourselves to Jesus, who died on Good Friday,” the Archdiocese said in a statement.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Cardinal Blase Cupich had given a general dispensation for St. Patrick’s Day in 2017, according to the Chicago Catholic, but asked that those choosing to eat meat instead “substitute another form of penance.”

According to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Catholics 14 years of age and older are required to abstain from eating meat on Fridays during Lent.

Opinions of whether to grant dispensations have varied by diocese in Illinois. In Springfield, Catholics are not being offered that dispensation, but pastors can grant them “on an individual basis for a just cause,” according to the State Journal-Register.

Bishop David Malloy of the Rockford Diocese offered a dispensation earlier this month, according to TV station WTVO.