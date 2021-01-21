Chicago Archdiocese Announces Closures of 4 Catholic Schools, Merger of 2 Others

The Archdiocese of Chicago announced on Thursday that four area Catholic schools will close while two will consolidate at the end of this school year.

Christ Our Savior School in South Holland, Sacred Heart School in Melrose Park, St. Ann School in Lansing and St. Joseph School in Summit will close due to their low and steadily declining enrollment levels and financial debt, according to a press release.

“School closures are always difficult because we recognize the impact they have on students, their families and our staff,” said Dr. Jim Rigg, superintendent of Catholic Schools. “The archdiocese will work with each affected student and employee to assist them in finding places at other Catholic schools wherever possible.”

The four schools have had a combined average of 31-percent decrease in their enrollment over the last four years and a combined deficit of $1.12-million, according to the Archdiocese.

Meanwhile, St. Benedict in the city’s North Center neighborhood and St. Walter in Roselle will merge in an effort to consolidate finances and building space, according to the release.

“The bringing together of these two schools helps stabilize them financially,” Rigg said. “This structure will also give us classroom space to grow.”

The two schools will be unified and named the St. Walter-St. Benedict School until a permanent name is decided later.