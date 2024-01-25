Chicago announces new food agencies picked to help feed influx of migrant arrivals

Chicago officials have announced new plans for feeding the city's growing migrant population as concerns surrounding the wellness of new arrivals swells.

Two Chicago-area food agencies were selcted to provide food services to Chicago-run shelters on the North and South Sides.

Food catering company Seventy-Seven Communities and Hyde Park restaurant 14 Parish were picked by the city of Chicago and the Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) to help feed heavily populated migrant shelters.

The city of Chicago and the DFSS said they felt the companies were the right choice after evaluating their ability to meet logistical needs as well as preparation and delivery capacities.

Seventy-Seven Communities are set to serve the north region shelters. According to a city of Chicago news release, the catering company has delievered meals in the Chicagoland area for decades. Prior to this new assignment, the company created specific menus for groups with complex needs, such as Chicago Public Schools (CPS) students.

“We are humbled to be chosen for this opportunity and excited to get to work feeding people nutritious meals and providing quality service,” Mike Iovinelli Director of Seventy-Seven Communities, said in a statement. "We are proud to put hundreds of people to work from neighborhoods across the city and unite Chicagoans to successfully navigate this challenging time.”

Before it was officially announced that 14 Parish would cater to the South region shelters, the restaurant already answered the call to service. The city of Chicago notes that the restaurant was heavily involved in providing meals to the migrant population with great success.

"As a local restauranteur, I've always believed that good food has the power to build bridges. Teaming up with the City of Chicago to feed and welcome newcomers aligns perfectly with this philosophy. Let's break bread and celebrate the rich diversity that makes Chicago extraordinary," Racquel Fields, CEO of 14 Parish, said in a statement.

Through these new vendors, the city of Chicago reported that the new direction in food servicing is proving to be cost efficient. The new price the city will pay for providing to the shelters is $15-17 per person. Prior to the new contract the price per person was $21-$23 with Greater Chicago Food Depository and Open Kitchens.

“We know that the New Arrivals Mission is very complex and being able to provide healthy, nutritious, and culturally relevant meals at a time when we know people need our help the most is an important part of this work,” DFSS Commissioner Brandie Knazze said in the release.

Chicago has taken in nearly 35,000 new arrivals since the mission began, and currently houses over 14,000 new arrivals in 28 city-run shelters.