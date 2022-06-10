Millennium Park

Chicago Announces Millennium Park Free Summer Movie Series

SASHA COLLAZO

Millennium Park's summer movie series is back.

Blockbusters, award-winning movies, and family favorites will be played on a 40-foot LED screen at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion this summer.

The movies will be shown at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays from July 12 to Aug. 30.

Guests are welcome to sit in the pavilion's seating bowl, and any space on the Great Lawn is available on a first-come, first-served basis. 

According to the city's website, this year's free lineup includes numerous movies inspired by the "2022 Year of Chicago Dance," such as flicks "In the Heights" and "Dirty Dancing."

Here is the schedule:

Tuesday, July 12
“In the Heights”

Tuesday, July 19
“Encanto”

Tuesday, July 26
“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”

Tuesday, August 2
“Dirty Dancing” 

Tuesday, August 9
“Knives Out”

Tuesday, August 16
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings”

Tuesday, August 23
“Save the Last Dance”

Tuesday, August 30
“Strictly Ballroom”

