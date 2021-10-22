Chicago Announces Dates for Upcoming Police Officer Entry Exams

Chicago announced Friday that it plans to host in-person police officer entry exams this weekend across several city locations.

The exams will be conducted at all City College of Chicago locations, officials said, with anyone between the ages of 18 and 39 eligible to apply.

"The Department is seeking effective problem-solvers, critical thinkers, and good communicators with the ability to interact with all members of the community and perform the role safely, effectively, and following local, state, and federal law as well as CPD policy and procedures," CPD said in a release.

The exams come at a challenging time for the city and department amid an ongoing battle over a city employee vaccine mandate, which continues to play out it city courts. Chicago Police Supt. David Brown reported earlier this week that 21 officers had been placed on no-pay status as a result of failure to put their information into the city’s vaccination portal. He emphasized, however, that there have been no staffing shortages that have resulted in those officers being temporarily removed from the force.

According to the city, each exam date will feature a morning session and an afternoon session. Morning session doors open at 8 a.m. and close at 8:30 a.m. and afternoon session doors open at 1:30 p.m. and close at 2 p.m.

The times, locations and dates include:

Harold Washington College - 30 E. Lake St. Chicago, IL 60601

October 22, 2021

Malcolm X College - 1900 W. Jackson Blvd. Chicago, IL 60612

October 22, 2021

October 23, 2021

Kennedy-King College - 6301 S. Halsted St. Chicago, IL 60621

October 22, 2021

October 23, 2021

Harry Truman College - 1145 W. Wilson Ave. Chicago, IL 60640

October 22, 2021

October 23, 2021

Olive Harvey College - 10001 S. Woodlawn Ave. Chicago, IL 60628

October 22, 2021

October 23, 2021

Richard J. Daley College - 7500 S. Pulaski Rd. Chicago, IL 60652

October 22, 2021

October 23, 2021

Wilbur Wright College - 4300 N. Narragansett Ave. Chicago, IL 60634

October 22, 2021

October 23, 2021

The city said those interesting in taking the exams can register in advance online through CPD's website, or in-person on the exam dates, but those who register in advance will receive access to a study guide and be guaranteed a seat at the exam.

Officials noted that the starting salary for an officer begins at $48,078, but that salary increases to $72,510 after 18 months on the job.