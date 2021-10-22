Chicago Police Department

Chicago Announces Dates for Upcoming Police Officer Entry Exams

police exam

Chicago announced Friday that it plans to host in-person police officer entry exams this weekend across several city locations.

The exams will be conducted at all City College of Chicago locations, officials said, with anyone between the ages of 18 and 39 eligible to apply.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

"The Department is seeking effective problem-solvers, critical thinkers, and good communicators with the ability to interact with all members of the community and perform the role safely, effectively, and following local, state, and federal law as well as CPD policy and procedures," CPD said in a release.

The exams come at a challenging time for the city and department amid an ongoing battle over a city employee vaccine mandate, which continues to play out it city courts. Chicago Police Supt. David Brown reported earlier this week that 21 officers had been placed on no-pay status as a result of failure to put their information into the city’s vaccination portal. He emphasized, however, that there have been no staffing shortages that have resulted in those officers being temporarily removed from the force.

Local

recall 57 mins ago

Walmart Recalls Aromatherapy Spray Due to ‘Rare and Dangerous Bacteria'

timuel black 2 hours ago

U of I Professor Shares Emotional, Moving Story at Timuel Black's Funeral

According to the city, each exam date will feature a morning session and an afternoon session. Morning session doors open at 8 a.m. and close at 8:30 a.m. and afternoon session doors open at 1:30 p.m. and close at 2 p.m.

The times, locations and dates include:

Harold Washington College - 30 E. Lake St. Chicago, IL 60601

October 22, 2021

Malcolm X College - 1900 W. Jackson Blvd. Chicago, IL 60612

October 22, 2021

October 23, 2021

Kennedy-King College - 6301 S. Halsted St. Chicago, IL 60621

October 22, 2021

October 23, 2021

Harry Truman College - 1145 W. Wilson Ave. Chicago, IL 60640

October 22, 2021

October 23, 2021

Olive Harvey College - 10001 S. Woodlawn Ave. Chicago, IL 60628

October 22, 2021

October 23, 2021

Richard J. Daley College - 7500 S. Pulaski Rd. Chicago, IL 60652

October 22, 2021

October 23, 2021

Wilbur Wright College - 4300 N. Narragansett Ave. Chicago, IL 60634

October 22, 2021

October 23, 2021

The city said those interesting in taking the exams can register in advance online through CPD's website, or in-person on the exam dates, but those who register in advance will receive access to a study guide and be guaranteed a seat at the exam.

Officials noted that the starting salary for an officer begins at $48,078, but that salary increases to $72,510 after 18 months on the job.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Police DepartmentCPDchicago police exams
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us