Chicago’s iconic Buckingham Fountain will have one final hurrah this week before the attraction closes for the winter, the city announced Wednesday.

According to the Chicago Park District, the fountain will get one final moment in the spotlight on Halloween night, with a lights and music display at 10:35 p.m. Thursday.

The shows typically last around 20 minutes, according to officials, shooting water up to 150 feet in the air.

The fountain, first installed in 1927, is one of Chicago’s most iconic landmarks, featured in promotional advertising for the city and in numerous TV shows and movies, including the opening credit sequence of the show “Married With Children.”

The fountain was donated to Chicago by philanthropist Kate Sturges Buckingham in honor of her brother Clarence. Buckingham’s gifts to the city also included a statue of Alexander Hamilton, which is displayed in Lincoln Park, and an extensive collection of art that she donated to the Art Institute of Chicago.

Buckingham Fountain typically opens in early May and remains open into October, closing for the winter as freezing temperatures can damage the piping and structures around the attraction.