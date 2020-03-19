Chicago Animal Shelter Sees Uptick in Foster Applications During COVID-19 Quarantine

A Chicago animal shelter is seeing some unanticipated benefits of people self-quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One Tail at a Time reported a big uptick in foster applications, posting on Facebook Monday that its website crashed due to the outpouring of support from animal lovers.

"We have received literally hundreds of foster applications in the past few days," One Tail at a Time wrote on its Facebook page. "Our amazing volunteers are sorting through them all as quickly as they can."

One Tail at a Time has stepped up their efforts as well and "added a transport of 20 dogs from a struggling area in Alabama, on top of seven that just arrived" earlier this week.

"Most of it seems to be from people being home for a few weeks and being able to help," the shelter said in a message to NBC 5. "It's been a wonderful outpouring of support!""

And fostering isn't the only way to support the animal shelter. One Tail at a Time said it needs supplies like crates. If you would like to find out how you can lend a paw, visit OneTail.org or go the shelter’s Facebook page.

