Chicago Animal Care and Control dealing with surge of surrendered animals

Chicago Animal Care and Control is dealing with a crisis after seeing a surge in the number of animals being surrendered at the shelter in recent weeks.

The influx comes as the shelter is already stretched thin with resources.

Staff told NBC Chicago they’re seeing more and more animals coming in just for the month of May. Many people are surrendering their pets for personal reasons, saying this is their last resort.

In May alone, the agency said it is averaging an intake of 56 animals per day.

“It’s hard. Compared to the same timeframe last year, we were averaging about 42. So it’s a big jump, and even from the month prior it was at 54, so it was only a two animal difference per day, but with the limited number of resources that we have here, it does add up,” Chicago Animal Care and Control public information officer Armando Tejeda said.

Staff and volunteers are doing their best to care for the dogs and cats still looking for their forever home, adding that the surge is putting a strain on their resources.

“In my experience here, this is the worst it’s been, and I’m speaking with people that have been in the shelter business for decades, and they’re also saying it’s the worst that they’re seeing,” he said.

A picture taken by CACC was shared on social media showing the long intake line last week from strays to owner surrender.

Tejeda cited a number of reasons for the owner surrenders, including the economy and the rising cost of pet food, veterinary care and even housing fees and restrictions.

“A lot of landlords started trying to charge higher prices and tagging on fees to have pets that could be anything from an annual fee to a monthly fee, and that does add up for people,” he said.

The agency is working with rescue partners, providing support such as free food and other pet care necessities to help pet owners find another solution, such as rehoming their furry friend.

“We are able to divert a few that we’re able to get through,” he said. “Talk to us before you even bring your family member to that line—there’s resources that exist, it really should [be] when it comes to owner surrenders the last resort.”

An adoption event will be hosted by CACC on June 14 from 12-6 p.m. A list resources to help pet owners can be found here.