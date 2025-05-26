A survey of more than 2,800 people has ranked Chicago among the top summer travel destinations in the United States.

According to the survey conducted by Tripadvisor, Chicago ranked fifth among travelers in the U.S. and five other countries for American cities that they’d plan to visit this summer.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Topping the list was Las Vegas, with New York, Myrtle Beach, and Ocean City, Maryland helping to round out the top-five domestic destinations.

Tripadvisor says its data was obtained from travelers who intend to travel within the United States between June 1 and Aug. 31. More than 2,800 customers of the website were surveyed about their travel plans, yielding a top-10 littered with three cities in Florida, along with Honolulu and Nashville.

Internationally, Cancun, Mexico was tops of the list, with Paris, London and Rome also in the top-five.

According to Chicago officials, more than 55 million people traveled to the city in 2024, a 6.5% increase over its tourism numbers from 2024.