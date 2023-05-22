Chicago Among the US Cities Least Concerned for Mosquitoes, New Study Reveals

While mosquito season has already started, the Chicago area will likely see more pesky mosquitoes in the coming months, with hot summer weather in our near future.

From sitting around a bonfire to having an outdoor barbecue or just going for a hike, mosquitoes can make routine outdoor activities miserable.

But in some places, people are less worried about mosquitoes than others. In fact, one city where mosquitoes don't seem to be top of mind is Chicago. According to a report by the website insuranks.com, Chicago comes at number two on the list of major U.S. cities least concerned about mosquitoes - with New York taking the top spot.

There could be specific reasons as to why New Yorkers and Chicagoans aren't that worried. Both cities may not have as high a prevalence of mosquitoes or may have a lower risk of mosquito-borne illness, leading to less concern about prevention, according to the study.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

For cities most concerned about mosquitoes, Baltimore ranks number one, followed by Washington, D.C. and Las Vegas. To figure out where people are least and most concerned about mosquitoes, researchers analyzed Google data in the 30 most populated U.S. cities.

However, none of the three aforementioned cities are in the top 10 mosquito-prone states. The top three states most susceptible to mosquitoes are Louisiana, Florida and South Dakota, according to another study conducted by the company.

The ranking was determined by a 100-point scale based on average summer temperature, rainfall, number of mosquito species, West Nile cases, and Google searches per 100,000 people relating to mosquito prevention.