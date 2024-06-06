Chicago alderman pushes 8 p.m. curfew for unaccompanied minors downtown

A Chicago alderman is pushing to implement a curfew on unaccompanied minors downtown following an attack last week on a couple by a group of teenagers.

The couple were on a date Friday night when they were surrounded by a group of teens who began beating them about 9 p.m. near Grand Avenue and McClurg Court in Streeterville, Chicago police said.

Police said the man, 40, was hit several times in the head by a 14-year-old boy, and the woman had her hair pulled out by a 17-year-old girl.

Both teens were arrested and charged with battery, a misdemeanor.

Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) said the charges were “entirely inappropriate” and requested the Cook County states attorney’s office upgrade the charges to a felony “given the severity of the assailants’ actions.”

Hopkins is now pushing to pass an 8 p.m. curfew for all unaccompanied minors from being in the Central Business District. The curfew would prevent minors from being in the downtown area without the supervision of an adult.

“I do not believe every minor present during these recent gatherings have ill intentions, but it is painfully clear that a few agitators and ring leaders have instigated violent and chaotic actions time and time again, and this activity cannot be tolerated,” Hopkins said in a statement.

If passed, the curfew would allow police to cite those in violation.

It wouldn't mark the first curfew to be implemented in Chicago.

Last year, officials put curfews in place, among other measures, at city beaches and at Millennium Park following multiple incidents, including so-called "teen takeovers."

While the fate of a curfew remains unclear, Hopkins said increased patrols will be in place in the Streeterville neighborhood.