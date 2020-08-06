Chicago Alderman Michael Scott Jr. Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Chicago Ald. Michael Scott Jr., who represents the city's 24th Ward, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the alderman said in a statement released Thursday evening.

Scott said he underwent coronavirus testing Friday at the "Bike the Boulevard" event, which was hosted by the 24th Ward and the city's 10th and 11th police districts.

Scott said he received his positive results Thursday, and was at home and experiencing no symptoms. The alderman added he is following all necessary health protocols outlined by the Chicago Department of Public Health.

On Wednesday, Scott had attended a press conference alongside Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Lightfoot has since tested negative for the coronavirus, the mayor's office stated.

"She will continue to follow the guidance of the Department of Public Health over the course of the standard 14-day incubation period," a spokeswoman for the mayor said. "She will not be quarantining given that she was not in close proximity with the Alderman for an extended period of time, per CDPH and CDC guidelines on quarantining. All participants were wearing masks and practicing proper social distancing for the duration of yesterday’s press conference.”