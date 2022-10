A Chicago alderman was hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in the wrist while cleaning a weapon on Monday.

According to a Chicago police source, 18th Ward Ald. Derrick Curtis was taken to an area hospital after a gun he was cleaning accidentally went off at approximately noon Monday, striking him in the left wrist.

Curtis was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, according to Chicago police.

No further information was immediately available.