Travelers Return Home After Holiday Weekend

Many people continued to make their way home after the holiday weekend, with Monday marking the tail end of the travel period at Chicago airports and on the roads.

Things seemed to be slowly returning to normal Monday morning after what may have been a record-setting travel weekend.

Wet weather caused some issues at Chicago-area airports and on the roads. While only 20 flights were canceled at O'Hare International Airport as of Monday morning, hundreds were canceled or delayed on Sunday.

Rough weather in the eastern United States and in parts of the west contributed to the delays and cancellations.

Area roads were also impacted by drizzle and rain on Sunday, and fluctuating temperatures created the risk of freezing drizzle in some locations, which hinders travel on elevated and untreated surfaces.

Finally, a Lakeshore Flood Warning went into effect in Cook County and Lake County in Indiana at 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Waves of 8-to-12 feet are expected, and residents are being advised to stay away from lakefront bike and walking paths as the waves pick up.

The area looks to dry out on Monday, with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 40s expected for the start of the work week.