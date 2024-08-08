Chicago Air and Water Show schedule 2024: When to see the Blue Angels perform

The Chicago Air and Water Show, one of the city's most iconic events featuring the famous U.S. Navy Blue Angels, kicks off this weekend.

The event, first held in 1959, is the largest free show of its kind in the United States, according to organizers. It typically takes place later in August, but dates were moved due to the upcoming 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Metra will provide additional trains on the Union Pacific North and Union Pacific West Lines Saturday and Sunday, officials said, with extra service on the Union Pacific Northwest Line Sunday.

Here's what to know about the big event.

Chicago Air and Water Show Schedule

The Chicago Air and Water Show takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 and Sunday. Aug. 11, with rehearsal on Friday, Aug. 9. Shows Saturday and Sunday will be announced with Herb Hunter, known to many as "the voice of the show."

All of the show's performers for slated to fly the same show each day, including the rehearsal, organizers said.

The show can be viewed along the lakefront from Fullerton to Oak Street, with North Avenue Beach as a focal point, according to organizers.

The event will be headlined by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, who did not perform at the show in 2023, and the U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights.

According to officials, The Blue Angels "are the oldest flight demonstration squadron in the U.S., having first flown in 1946."

The city of Chicago notes that the schedule of performers is decided the morning of the by the pilots, and performers are subject to change.

Chicago Air and Water Show Lineup

Here's the full lineup for this year's show, according to the city of Chicago:

U.S Navy Blue Angels

The Blue Angels are the United States Navy's flight demonstration squadron. They were formed in 1946, making them one of the oldest formal aerobatic teams in the world. The team is composed of Navy and Marine Corps pilots, and their performances include skilled maneuvers, tight formations, and precision flying, which demonstrate naval aviation's capabilities. The Blue Angels fly F/A-18 Hornets, and their shows are known for their thrilling and precise aerobatic displays.

U.S Navy F-35C

The F-35C is the first and world’s only long-range stealth striker fighter designed and built explicitly for Navy carrier operations.

U.S Marine Corps F-35B

Renowned as one of the most advanced and versatile fighter jets, the F-35B maintains the ability to demonstrate unparalleled maneuverability and showcase cutting-edge airpower.

U.S Air Force C-17

The C-17 Globemaster III is the most flexible cargo aircraft to enter the airlift force. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area.

U.S Air Force KC-135

The KC-135 Stratotanker provides the core aerial refueling capability for the United States Air Force and has excelled in this role for more than 60 years. It provides aerial refueling support to Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and allied nation aircraft.

U.S Air Force KC-46 Pegasus

The KC-46 Pegasus is a military aerial refueling and strategic military transport aircraft designed to replace the older KC-135 Stratotanker and provides enhanced capabilities for the U.S. and allied forces.

U.S Air Force B-1B

The Rockwell B-1 Lancer is a supersonic variable sweep-wing, heavy bomber used by the United States Air Force, with wing/body configuration, variable-geometry design and turbofan engines combined to provide greater range and high speed.

U.S Army Golden Knights Parachute Team

The United States Army Parachute Team, nicknamed the Golden Knights, is a demonstration and competition parachute team of the United States Army. It consists of demonstration and competition parachutist teams, drawn from all branches of the U.S Army.

U.S Army AH-64

As the original production attack helicopter, the Boeing AH-64 Apache is an American twin-turboshaft attack helicopter with a tailwheel-type landing gear and a tandem cockpit for a crew of two.

U.S Air Force/Maryland Air National Guard A-10

The Maryland Air National Guard, the aerial militia of the State of Maryland and a reserve component of the United States Air Force, will demonstrate A-10 flyovers. The Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt IIs are a single-seat, twin-turbofan, straight-wing, subsonic attack aircraft, commonly referred to as the “Warthog.”

U.S Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin Search & Rescue (SAR)

The Eurocopter MH-65 Dolphin is a twin-engine helicopter operated by the United States Coast Guard for medevac-capable search and rescue and Airborne Use of Force missions. The Search & Rescue Demo will act as a visual representation of the precision and speed with which these medical evacuations are carried out.

Featured civilian stunt performers include:

RJ Gritter Decathlon Aerobatics (NEW)

The Chicago Air & Water Show welcomes RJ Gritter for his first year participating. RJ developed a passion for aerobatics while raised in aviation by his father, a test pilot, and his mother, a flight instructor. Through a passion for radio-control (R/C) flying and a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from North Carolina State University, RJ has flown more than 200 airshow performances and has logged more than a thousand hours of flight.

Trojan Phlyers – T-28 (2-ship) (NEW)

The Chicago Air & Water Show also welcomes the Trojan Phlyers for their first year of participation. The Trojan Phlyers, a group of aviation professionals dedicated to preserving the rich history of the North American Aviation Company’s T28 Trojan, own and operate two T-28B aircraft, which can takeoff in less than 800 feet of runway, climb to 10,000 feet in less than 90 seconds, race level above 335 MPH, and dive faster than 380 MPH.

Bill Stein Edge 540

Bill Stein has logged over 7,000 hours of aerobatic and formation flight. As a student pilot, he began flying aerobatics and has been dedicated to perfecting his skills ever since. Since 1995, Bill has performed at air shows across the United States and has entertained millions air show fans, now with his own designed aircraft, the Edge 540, which uses a paint that continuously changes color based on the constantly varying angles between the spectators, airplane, and the lighting.

Kevin Coleman Red Bull Aerobatic Pilot

Kevin Coleman has had a passion to be a pilot his whole life. At age 10, he began training with legendary barnstormer Marion Cole. At 16, he completed his first solo flight before he even had a drivers licence. Before long, he was fine-tuning his craft under the mentorship of Kirby Chambliss, ultimately joining his Red Bull Air Race team in 2016 as one of the youngest faces in the sport. Now, he wows crowds around the world with his incredible acrobatic flying with the Red Bull Air Force.

Susan Dacy – Big Red Stearman Biplane

Susan Dacy is one of only a few females performing airshows in a biplane and is the only woman flying exhibition in the Super Stearman. As an avid fan of airshows and aviation her whole life, Susan earned a degree in Aviation Operations and Systems from Southern Illinois University and through hard work in all kinds of flight-related jobs, she now stands as a Chicago-based International Captain with over 35,000 hours of flight logged. Flying Big Red, a World War II trainer for young naval aviators, Susan takes audience members back in time to the barnstorming era of flying.

Ed “Hamster” Hamill – Folds of Honor Biplane

Col Ed Hamill, USAF retired, performs on the airshow circuit flying the Folds of Honor Biplane. Ed is a veteran airshow pilot, performing his first show in 1999. While completing his 30-year career flying F-16s in the Air Force, Ed has performed in his biplane for over 42 million at airshows across North America. Hamill now partners with Folds of Honor Foundation which provides scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled military and first responders -- Honor their sacrifice. Educate their legacy. Since 2007, Folds of Honor has given out 51,000 scholarships worth nearly $240 million.