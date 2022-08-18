Chicago Air and Water Show Forecast: Could Rain Spoil This Weekend's Festivities?

The Chicago Air and Water Show is set to bring plenty of excitement to the skies and waters of Lake Michigan over the weekend, but could showers and thunderstorms dampen the enthusiasm of those hoping to catch the spectacle?

According to the latest forecast models for the weekend, it appears that both days could see rain impacting the proceedings, with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected on Saturday.

That system could potentially end a lengthy stretch of dry weather in the Chicago area, with the city only reporting measurable precipitation once in the first 18 days of August.

Saturday is expected to see scattered showers and thunderstorms, so it’s still possible that the show could go on, according to forecast models. It does not appear that any of the storms will be severe at this point, with parts of western Illinois facing a “marginal” risk of severe weather, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Sunday will see the possibility of widespread showers across the area, which could lower the ceiling enough to disrupt the aviation-portion of the Air and Water Show.

Fortunately, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team, there is at least a glimmer of hope that the rain could clear out of the area prior to the start of the show, allowing viewers at North Avenue Beach to still see the show.

The show will begin at 10 a.m. and run through 2 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free, and Chicagoans are urged to arrive early to stake out positions on the lakeshore.

Residents can download the NBC Chicago app for all the latest forecasts and Doppler 5 radar, and can visit the city of Chicago's website for more information on the event.