It will now cost more to get into Chicago's iconic Adler Planetarium.

Last month, Chicago Park District board commissioners granted the Planetarium permission to increase its admission fees from residents and non-residents, a press release said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to the release, fees for city residents will increase from $6 to $8 for children ages 3-11, and from $17 to $20 for adults. For non-residents, admission prices will increase from $8 to $13 for children and from $19 to $25 for adults.

The price increase is set to go into effect Monday.

The release notes the Planetarium offers "52 admission free days annually." It also offers discounts on tickets for veterans, military personnel, teachers, Chicago police and firefighters.

From 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays, the Adler is free to Illinois residents with proof of residency. Tickets must be purchased online in advance, the website said.