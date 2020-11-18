Chicago Adds Coronavirus Testing Locations: Here's Where You Can Go

Chicago announced new coronavirus testing sites for residents as the city works to ramp up testing measures during a second surge of the virus.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Public Health revealed new locations and changes as the city works to increase its capacity.

“Chicago is setting new testing records every day and it is our highest priority to ensure that testing remains equitably accessible and available to Chicago’s most vulnerable residents,” Lightfoot said in a statement. “We will continue to work with partners and direct resources to the communities who have been hit the hardest by this pandemic.”

The new locations and changes begin Monday. Here's a look at what that includes:

Charles A. Prosser Career Academy

2148 N Long Ave, Chicago, IL 60639

Monday-Friday, 10am-4pm

Midway Airport, Parking Lot B

5738 W 55th St, Chicago, IL 60638

Tuesday & Thursday, 12pm-6pm

Saturday, 10am-4pm

Maria Saucedo Scholastic Academy

2850 W 24th Blvd, Chicago, IL 60623

Monday-Friday, 10am-4pm

Gately Park

744 E 103rd St, Chicago, IL 60628

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 10am-4pm

The announcement adds a fourth testing site at Midway Airport.

The city also plans to deploy additional mobile testing units every week to areas "with high incidence of COVID-19."

For additional options, take a look at the city's interactive testing map to find a testing site. The map includes community health centers, "where residents can access testing and primary care services, regardless of ability to pay or immigration status," officials said.

Testing is currently recommended for: