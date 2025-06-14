The Chicago Department of Transportation announced seven new speed enforcement cameras set to be activated this month.

Each camera will have a 30-day warning period to start, when no fines will be issued. After that, citations will be issued to drivers who exceed the speed limit by six mph or more.

If vehicles are driving six to 10 mph over the speed limit, they will be fined $35. Drivers traveling 11 mph or more over the limit will be fined $100.

There will also be a blackout period, in which cameras will record violations but will not issue fines.

Chicago's speed camera program aims to improve traffic safety, encourage safer driving and reduce crashes, the city's website said.

Most cameras are located near parks and school zones.

The following locations began issuing warnings on June 1, with enforcement beginning July 15:

1477 W. Cermak Rd – Benito Juarez High School

147 S. Desplaines St – Francis Xavier Warde School

The following locations will issue warnings starting June 15, with enforcement beginning Aug. 1:

4021 W. Belmont Ave: Aspira School

631 S. Racine Ave: Arrigo Park

216 S. Jefferson St: Heritage Green Park

8550 S. Lafayette Ave: Perspectives High School

2948 W. 47th St: Mansueto High School

The city plans to add more speed cameras throughout the year to reach its goal of installing 50 new cameras in 2025.

The automated systems will have signage and pavement markings to indicate speeding laws will be enforced in the area.

Automated enforcement hours for school zone cameras are limited to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on school days, according to the city. The regulations for speed cameras in school zones is as follows:

7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on school days when children are present: 20 mph

4 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Posted speed limited applies

The enforcement hours for park zones are limited to the hours when each park is open, which is typically 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., every day of the week.