Chicago Activists Demand Immigration Reform Ahead of May Day

Immigrants and activists stood together on Sunday and demanded immigration reform for undocumented workers at Chicago's Adalberto United Methodist Church in Humboldt Park.

“The only thing that we want is to work in this country, have a social security card, residency with an easier path to citizenship,” said Elvira Arellano.

They are asking President Joe Biden, as well as U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Baldwin, for help.

“A lot of them have manifested their support for immigrants but we don’t see anything in concrete,” said Arellano.

She said former President Barack Obama promised an immigration reform bill that would protect millions of undocumented workers, but the promise was not kept.

The issue is one close to Arellano’s heart. The activist famously took refuge in a Chicago church when she faced removal in 2006.

On Sunday, she teared up as she described her recent struggles.

“My mom died and I couldn’t be there, my brother died of COVID and I couldn’t be there,” cried Arellano.

Eventually she was deported, but she said when she came back to Chicago, not much changed.

“For years, we fought, and still, we see no immigration reform,” sobbed Arellano.

Families told NBC 5 that the only difference has been the recent influx of migrants who have been taking shelter at police stations.

“This president is giving parole in place for new arrivals, but we want the same treatment given to those who are already here,” said Jacobita Cortez, pastor of Adalberto United Methodist Church.

However, Elvira is holding out hope and fighting for change.

“It comes to my memory moments of struggle that I was here fighting for my son, and it gives me strength, faith and hope when we will be marching for our families,” said Arellano.

A May Day march will take place on May 1, starting at 11:30 a.m., in recognition of immigrant workers. Participants will head to Federal Plaza where they're expected to give a letter to legislators demanding immigration reform.