Chicago Activates More Than 200 Snow Plows, Salt Trucks Ahead of Wintry Blast Monday

With snow falling and temperatures preparing to take a dive overnight, Chicago’s Department of Streets and Sanitation has activated Phase II of its snow removal plan, with more than 200 snow vehicles deployed Monday evening.

According to DSS, a total of 211 vehicles will respond to a series of snow showers that could drop 1-to-3 inches of snow on the area during the evening commute.

When DSS activates its snow fleet, the vehicles focus on arterial routes and Lake Shore Drive before transitioning to other roadways in the city.

Motorists are being urged to use extra caution during the evening commute, and are being warned that travel conditions could deteriorate overnight as temperatures are expected to drop below zero. Experts say that extremely cold temperatures make road treatments like salt less effective, meaning motorists are being advised to reduce their speed and to postpone unnecessary travel.

A wind chill advisory has been issued from midnight to 10 a.m. Tuesday, with wind chills expected to plummet to 20-to-25 degrees below zero in the Chicago area. Some rural areas could even see wind chills fall to 30 degrees below zero or more before temperatures begin to warm slightly Tuesday afternoon.