Chevy Chase to Recreate Moment from ‘National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' at Suburban Raising Cane's

The real Clark Griswold himself is coming to the suburbs to get residents into the holiday spirit.

Paying homage to a famous scene from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Chevy Chase will reprise his role as Clark Griswold to plug in the holiday lights display at the Raising Cane's in Morton Grove, located at 6881 West Dempster Street.

Chase will be joined by Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves, where the two will light up an elaborate display throughout the restaurant and landscaping that features more than 13,000 lights.

Additionally, the decorations outside will include Santa Claus, his reindeer and other decorations inspired by the movie.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation saw its theatrical release in December 1989, and starred Chase alongside Randy Quaid and Beverly D'Angelo.

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29.