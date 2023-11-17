Chevy Chase to host screening, Q&A of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation in Chicago

Where do you think you're going?

Nobody's walking out on this fun, old-fashioned family Christmas...unless its to see Chevy Chase at the Chicago Theatre.

The iconic comedian and star of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation will be at the Chicago Theatre Sunday, Nov. 26 for a special screening of the movie, followed by a Q&A with the audience as part of a nationwide tour, the venue's website said.

"After watching the classic 1989 festive hit audiences will also be treated to an exclusive Q&A with the legendary funnyman. Expect to hear hilarious anecdotes from throughout his Emmy award-winning career," a description of the event reads.

The show begins at 5 p.m., and tickets are currently on sale.

Chase joins a long list of big-name comedians coming through Chicago in 2023 and 2024, including Hasan Mihaj in January, and Ali Wong and Shane Gillis in March. Earlier this month, Trevor Noah performed at the Chicago Theatre for three nights.