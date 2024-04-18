Cherry trees in Chicago's Jackson Park won't fully bloom this spring

The erratic weather experienced by the Chicago area is taking a toll on the iconic Cherry Blossom Trees in Jackson Park, as most of the trees won’t fully blossom for the second year in a row.

According to the Chicago Park District, the “erratic spring fluctuation” of temperatures and weather patterns will cause many buds not to fully bloom this year.

While some did sporadically open during a string of warm days in March and April, strong winds and rain have knocked petals off the trees.

Officials say most trees went from the second phase of bud development to fully leafing-out in one step, meaning that they won’t blossom in 2024.

The park district began planting cherry trees in Jackson Park in 2013 in honor of the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition, with additional trees having been planted in the ensuing years. More trees are being planted this year to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Chicago, according to the press release.

Even with the trees not fully blooming, the park district says it still plans to celebrate the reopening of the restored Moon Bridge in the Japanese Garden inside the park. That celebration will take place on April 22.