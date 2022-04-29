Cherry Blossoms Inching Closer to Peak Blooms in Jackson Park

The wait is almost over: The cherry blossoms in Chicago's Jackson Park are nearing their peak.

About 160 cherry blossom trees are flowering more each day and will be in full bloom soon, according to a post from the Museum of Science and Industry.

Keep an eye out for the peak, as the trees typically remain in full bloom for just three to eight days, according to the Chicago Park District, and that could change depending on weather.

To be considered in "full bloom," nearly all buds of the cherry blooms have to be opened, the park district said in a release. The bloom is considered finished when the flower petals have fallen from the trees.

Among the cherry blossoms, there are five different varieties: Yoshino (pink), Gooseberry, Snow Goose, Snow Fountains and Accolade (pink).

According to the park district, the first batch of trees were planted in 2013 to commemorate the 120th anniversary of the World's Columbian Exposition, with another 50 trees added the following three years to honor the 50th anniversary of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Chicago.

The trees are rooted near 6401 S. Stony Island Ave. on the east side of Cornell Avenue, just south of the Museum of Science and Industry.