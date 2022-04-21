Cherry Blossoms in Nearly Full Bloom in Chicago's Jackson Park

Cherry blossoms and temperatures in the upper-70s? Sounds like a perfect weekend in Chicago.

The cherry blossom trees in Chicago's Jackson Park are opening more each day and will soon be in full bloom, according to a post from the Museum of Science and Industry.

About 160 cherry blossoms can be seen near 6401 S. Stony Island Ave. on the east side of Cornell Avenue, just south of the Museum of Science and Industry.

In Jackson Park's Columbia Basin, cherry blossom trees will typically remain in full bloom for just three to eight days, according to the Chicago Park District, and could change depending on weather.

To be considered in "full bloom," nearly all buds of the cherry blooms have opened, the Park District said in a release. The bloom is considered finished when the flower petals have fallen from the trees.

Among the cherry blossoms, there are five different varieties: Yoshino (pink), Gooseberry, Snow Goose, Snow Fountains and Accolade (pink).

According to the Park District, the first batch of trees were planted in 2013 to commemorate the 120th anniversary of the World's Columbian Exposition, with another 50 trees added the following three years to honor the 50th anniversary of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Chicago.

"In Japan, the tradition of enjoying the beautiful, ephemeral cherry blossoms is called hanami," the Museum of Science and Industry said in a post.