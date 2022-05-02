Cherry Blossoms in Chicago's Jackson Park Are in “Full Bloom”

About 160 cherry blossom trees in Chicago's Jackson Park are officially in full bloom, the Chicago Park District says.

But they won't be for long.

According to the Chicago Park District, the trees remain in full bloom for just three to eight days, and that could change depending on weather.

To be considered in "full bloom," nearly all buds of the cherry blooms have to be fully opened. The Chicago Park District tracks each stage of the buds, from Stage 1 (buds swelling or closed), to Stage 6 (flowers fully opened).

As of April 30, the trees were in Stage 6.

The bloom is considered finished when the flower petals have fallen from the trees.

Among the cherry blossoms, there are five different varieties: Yoshino (pink), Gooseberry, Snow Goose, Snow Fountains and Accolade (pink).

According to the park district, the first batch of trees were planted in 2013 to commemorate the 120th anniversary of the World's Columbian Exposition, with another 50 trees added the following three years to honor the 50th anniversary of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Chicago.

The trees are located just south of the Museum of Science and Industry and in the Japanese Garden on the Wooded Island, a short walk south of the Columbian Basin.