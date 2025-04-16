Cherry blossoms in bloom attract onlookers at Chicago's Jackson Park

For the first time in two years, the cherry blossoms are in bloom at Jackson Park in Chicago. People from across the city and suburbs took advantage of the nice weather to see the flowers in person.

“It’s so beautiful and we need it, all of us,” Nina Kavin of Evanston said. “I feel like things are so rough that just coming down here just feels like a breath of fresh air.”

With her camera in hand, the striking cherry blossoms are a sight to see for Kavin.

“It makes me feel really just happy which is a commodity,” she said. “It’s gorgeous—it kinda brings you back down to earth literally.”

She’s among dozens of people who came out to enjoy the spring bloom. The cherry trees are located just south of the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry, along the Columbia Basin. The Chicago Park District said the first trees were planted in 2013.

“It actually has been considered a hidden gem, I think, for the last ten years,” Chicago Park District operations support manager Karen Szyjka said.

Szyjka has been with the park district for more than 20 years and said this is the first time in two years that the flowers are in full bloom. The weather conditions and temperatures have been favorable this year for the flowers.

“When the pink ones open up, the white ones are starting to open up and then we have this beautiful, staggered bloom time,” she said. “It was a shame last year that we weren’t able to experience the full beauty. That’s a lesson that I think us Chicagoans really need to learn which is about patience.”

The Chicago Park District said the number of trees has grown over the years to more than 190 trees, with an additional 20 in the works for this spring and fall.

“The thing about cherry trees is that their lifespan is 25 to 30 years, maybe more, that we are constantly keeping on top of replenishing them,” she said. “It’s something to be celebrated when we do have this full open bloom and it’s about celebrating life and rebirth, which is what spring is.”

Jacob Burns of the Chicago Botanic Garden told NBC Chicago the cherry blossoms can survive as along the temperature is above 28 degrees Fahrenheit.

“Cherry trees depending on the variety, some of them bloom for about a week, some of them bloom for two weeks,” he said.

Burns said the time is fleeting if you want to see the pink and white flowers.

“This year is pretty exciting because the last couple of years were dismal when it comes to cherry blossom,” he said. “I would just encourage people to get out there and enjoy them now because you never know what next year will hold.”

In partnership with cultural partners including the Japanese Arts Foundation, the Chicago Park District will host a cherry blossom viewing on Saturday, April 26th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.