Cherry blossom boom at Chicago's Jackson Park on track with past years. Here's the best time to stop by

Illinois residents and tourists will soon flood to Chicago's Jackson Park for stunning photo opportunities with its iconic cherry blossom trees.

While when exactly the cherry blossoms will emerge depends on the weather, the Chicago Park District expects the peak bloom period to occur in late April or early May.

A spokesperson for the Chicago Park District told NBC Chicago that the trees have yet to grow flower buds --- compact growths that develop into flowers. In 2023, the flower buds began to grow in late April.

"Chicago’s cold and wet spring weather keeps the buds tight and closed to protect the trees’ petals until there is a stretch of warm weather," the park district's website stated.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Once the flowers are fully opened, the stages of the blooms are staggered for periods of around two weeks.

The different stages are listed below:

Stage 1: Buds swelling but still closed



Stage 2: Buds starting to open



Stage 3: Buds open and petals are visible



Stage 4: Buds opening and the flower is visible



Stage 5: Many flowers are opening



Stage 6: Flowers are fully open

When the buds do grow, the spokesperson said, park district officials will update the stage of the cherry blossoms on the Chicago Park District website.

If you're excited to see the flowers in full bloom, you won't have long once that happens. It will typically last anywhere from 6 to 14 days, according to the park district.