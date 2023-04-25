1 Dead, 1 Injured in Explosion and Fire at Petroleum Plant in Lemont: Officials

At least one person was killed and another injured in an explosion and fire Tuesday at a petroleum plant in Lemont, authorities said.

The Will County Sheriff's office confirmed the fatality just after 11 a.m. at Seneca Petroleum, located at 12640 S. New Ave. in Lemont.

Multiple emergency crews were responding to the scene just before 10 a.m., sparking road closures around the area.

The Lemont Fire District called the event an "active incident," and asked people in the area to avoid New Avenue at 127th Street. Romeoville police also tweeted that they were assisting Will County with traffic control and road closures, shutting down northbound New Avenue and High Road at 135th Street.

We are currently assisting Will County with traffic control. Northbound New Ave and High Road are both closed at 135th St (Romeo Rd). Please use Route 53 as an alternate. @RomeovilleToday pic.twitter.com/J2wNQuQboi — Romeoville Police (@Romeoville_PD) April 25, 2023

Emergency officials from Downers Grove also responded to the scene.

The sheriff's office said initial reports indicated an explosion occurred in an asphalt tank at the plant, but it is not believed there is "any type of hazmat situation" or danger to the public.

The explosion did, however, cause some power lines in the area to come down.

OSHA and ComEd were both called to the scene.

This is a breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.