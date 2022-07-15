Chelsea Reportedly Reach Deal to Sign Chicago Fire's Gaga Slonina

Chelsea reportedly reach deal to sign Fire's Gaga Slonina originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After weeks of speculation, Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel ‘Gaga’ Slonina has reportedly reached a deal to sign for Premier League side Chelsea.



Chelsea had been the team who had shown the most interest and beat out the likes of Real Madrid as well as fellow English sides Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the process.



According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Slonina’s agent, Jaime Garcia, has informed the Fire they reached an agreement with Chelsea on personal terms. Chelsea is set to submit an official bid soon with the transfer fee totaling $10 million plus add-ons.

The plan is for Slonina to stay with the Fire for the remainder of the season on loan before heading off to England.

This season marked Slonina’s first as the Fire’s starting goalkeeper. He took over as the starter at the tail end of last season and has not looked back ever since.



Slonina had an impressive start to the campaign, coinciding with a nice string of the results for the club. But it has not been smooth sailing as the 18-year-old has had some growing pains, which is to be expected. But the quality is there and apparent to both supporters and his coaches.



Slonina has kept eight clean sheets this season, tied for second in MLS, only one behind New York City FC, and former Fire keeper, Sean Johnson.