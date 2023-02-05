Check Your Tickets: One Lucky Player in Illinois Won $50,000 in Latest Powerball Drawing

As the Powerball jackpot grows to $747 million after nobody won the jackpot in Saturday night's drawing, smaller prizes were still won by those who came remarkably close to matching all five numbers and the Powerball.

One lucky player in Illinois is $50,000 richer after matching four of five numbers in addition to the Powerball in last night's drawing, becoming the lone player in the state to win a prize above $100.

The winning numbers in Saturday night's drawing were 2, 8, 15, 19 and 58, with a Powerball of 10.

While the jackpot is issued to a player who matches all five numbers and the Powerball, two other significant prizes are also up for grabs in each Powerball drawing.

Players can win $1 million by matching all five numbers of the drawing while missing the Powerball, while players can win $50,000 by matching four of five numbers in addition to the Powerball.

The next Powerball drawing will be just before 10 p.m. on Monday night.