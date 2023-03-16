Check Your Tickets: Lucky Numbers Played in ‘Pick 4' Lotto Game Scoop Up $1.4 Million in Prizes Across Illinois

A handful of people across Illinois are waking up a few thousand dollars richer, thanks to some recent big wins playing lucky numbers in the Illinois Lottery's Pick 4 game.

According to lottery officials, nine players across the state won at least $10,000 during Pick 4's Tuesday drawing. In Chicago, two players won $13,000, and one player won $15,400. And two players playing Pick 4 on the Illinois Lottery website won $10,000, and $10,400.

But the biggest winner of all -- scooping up whopping $25,000 -- was in Peoria.

Pick 4, the Illinois Lottery says, is a game where players "like to play meaningful numbers like a birth year, when purchasing tickets."

In Tuesday's drawing, more than 2,600 Pick 4 players matched some combination of the winning numbers, which were 1-9-7-8, lottery officials said.

Additionally, eight other Pick 4 players won between $10,000 and $15,400, lottery officials said, and more than 350 players won between $1,000 and $8,000.

Below are the locations where the winning tickets for Tuesday's Pick 4 drawing were sold. Note that any winnings are based on the numbers chosen by the ticket purchaser:

$25,000: Express Liquors at 725 N. Western Ave., Peoria

$15,400: Poovathur Citgo at 5547 N. Kedzie Ave., Chicago

$13,000: Stony Island Mart at 7448 S. Stony Island Ave., Chicago, 2 winners

$13,000: Express Liquors, 725 N. Western Ave., Peoria

$10,400: Tony's Fresh Market, 6704 Joliet Rd., Countryside

$10,400: Illinois Lottery Website

$10,000: Country Market, 1901 W. Monroe St., Springfield

$10,000: Illinois Lottery Website