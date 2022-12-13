Check Your Tickets: Jackpot Winning $450,000 Lucky Day Lotto Ticket Sold at Illinois Gas Station

One lucky Illinois lottery player just got $450,000 richer.

According to the Illinois Lottery, a jackpot winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket was recently sold at a gas station in Oswego Illinois, about 10 miles west of suburban Naperville.

The ticket was sold at a Meijer Express Gas Station, located at 2720 Route 34.

The ticket matched all five numbers in Friday's drawing -- 9-11-26-39-42 -- scoring the jackpot worth $450,000 million.

For being the one to hand out the winning ticket, the retailer will walk away with a prize, too. The gas station will receive a bonus of $4,500, which is 1% of the prize amount.

In total, nearly 19,700 winning tickets were sold, and nearly $500,000 in prizes were won in the Lucky Day Lotto drawing, according to the lottery.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.

The Illinois Lottery encourages all winners to write their name on the back of the ticket and store it in a safe place before claiming their prize.