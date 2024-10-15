Did you buy a Lucky Day Lotto ticket in Chicago this past year? If so, you might be sitting on unclaimed money — a jackpot worth $250,000 — but time is running out to come forward.

According to the Illinois Lottery, a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket from 2023 worth $250,000 remains unclaimed. The ticket, purchased at Fairplay Finer Foods, located at 2200 South Western Avenue in Chicago, was sold as part of the game's Oct. 29, 2023 drawing, officials said.

Now, the lucky winner has less than two weeks left to claim their prize.

"If you think you purchased a Lucky Day Lotto ticket for last year’s October 29 drawing, now is the time to check under your sofa cushions, in old coat pockets, or any other spots where a year-old lottery ticket might be tucked away," a press release from the Illinois Lottery said.

According to the Illinois Lottery, winners have 364 days from the original drawing date to claim their prize, which means the expiration date for the Oct. 29 ticket is quickly approaching.

But its not the only unclaimed Lucky Day Lotto ticket out there.

The $250,000 Oct. 29, 2023 ticket is one of seven Illinois Lottery prizes that remains unclaimed, officials said, with winnings ranging from $100,000 to $1.1 million.

Now's the time to search in every nook and cranny: here's the full list of unclaimed Illinois Lottery tickets, including where and when they were sold and how much they're worth, according to officials.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Unclaimed Illinois Lottery Tickets