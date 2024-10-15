Illinois Lottery

A $250K lotto ticket sold at a Chicago grocery store is unclaimed — and time is running out

The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was sold at a Chicago grocery store in October 2023 -- and time is running out to claim it

Did you buy a Lucky Day Lotto ticket in Chicago this past year? If so, you might be sitting on unclaimed money — a jackpot worth $250,000 — but time is running out to come forward.

According to the Illinois Lottery, a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket from 2023 worth $250,000 remains unclaimed. The ticket, purchased at Fairplay Finer Foods, located at 2200 South Western Avenue in Chicago, was sold as part of the game's Oct. 29, 2023 drawing, officials said.

Now, the lucky winner has less than two weeks left to claim their prize.

"If you think you purchased a Lucky Day Lotto ticket for last year’s October 29 drawing, now is the time to check under your sofa cushions, in old coat pockets, or any other spots where a year-old lottery ticket might be tucked away," a press release from the Illinois Lottery said.

According to the Illinois Lottery, winners have 364 days from the original drawing date to claim their prize, which means the expiration date for the Oct. 29 ticket is quickly approaching.

But its not the only unclaimed Lucky Day Lotto ticket out there.

The $250,000 Oct. 29, 2023 ticket is one of seven Illinois Lottery prizes that remains unclaimed, officials said, with winnings ranging from $100,000 to $1.1 million.

Now's the time to search in every nook and cranny: here's the full list of unclaimed Illinois Lottery tickets, including where and when they were sold and how much they're worth, according to officials.

Unclaimed Illinois Lottery Tickets

LUCKY DAY LOTTO10/11/2024BEAHAN OIL INC ,8755 W 79TH ST, JUSTICE, IL,60458$400,000
LOTTO10/07/20247-ELEVEN #41810A,5037 W LAWRENCE AVE, CHICAGO, IL,60630$1,000,000
LUCKY DAY LOTTO09/29/2024RAND LAKE COUNTY INC,20235 N RAND RD, PALATINE, IL,60074$350,001
LUCKY DAY LOTTO09/08/2024MISKAS LIQUOR,6410 W 63RD ST, CHICAGO, IL,60638$1,100,000
LOTTO07/06/2024SATGUR CORP,2758 W PETERSON AVE, CHICAGO, IL,60659$1,000,000
POWERBALL03/23/2024HUCKS #151,319 E CALUMET, CENTRALIA, IL,62801$100,000
LUCKY DAY LOTTO10/29/2023FAIRPLAY FINER FOODS,2200 S WESTERN AVE., CHICAGO, IL,60608$250,000

