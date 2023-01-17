Check Your Tickets: 4 Mega Millions Tickets Worth $10K Each Sold in 4 Different Chicago Suburbs

Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket at a suburban Chicago gas station recently? If so, you're going to want to check your tickets.

Four winning tickets from Friday's Mega Millions drawing worth $10,000 each were sold at convenience stores or gas stations at suburbs in the Chicago area, according to the Illinois Lottery.

That's in addition to a $20,000 ticket purchased online, a $1 million ticket sold in Evanston and another $10,000 winning ticket sold in Chicago, lottery officials said.

The four, $10,000 wining tickets were bought at the following suburban locations:

$10,000 - Powmaro's - 2125 Ogden Ave., Downers Grove

$10,000 - Circle K - 255 N. Weber Rd., Bolingbrook

$10,000 - Lenny's Gas and Wash - 15930 W. 159th St., Homer Glen

$10,000 - Casey's General Store - 294 E. Route 60, Vernon Hills

Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize - the second largest in the game's history - was won by someone who purchased a single ticket in Maine.

The winning numbers in the drawing are as follows: 30, 43, 45, 46 and 51, with a Mega Ball of 14.

Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, according to the Illinois Lottery. Winners are encouraged to write their name on the back of the ticket and put it in a safe place until they are ready to claim their prize, the lottery advises.