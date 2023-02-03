Check Your Tickets: 2 Powerball Tickets Worth $50,000 Each Sold in Illinois

They didn't hit the grand Powerball prize, but two Illinois winners are each waking up $50,000 richer.

According to the Illinois Lottery, two lucky Illinois players won big in Wednesday's Powerball drawing after matching four numbers and the Powerball to win a cool $50,000 each.

While one winning ticket was sold at Casey's General Store in the far southwest part of the state in Collinsville, Illinois, another was sold closer to the Chicago area, at Aurora Gas & Food at 407 S. Lake St. in Aurora.

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing were: 31, 43, 58, 59 and 66 with a Powerball of 9.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

According to Powerball's payout structure, matching four numbers is just one way to win a cash prize. In addition to the grand prize -- matching all six numbers and the Powerball -- here's a break down of all the other ways to win:

5 numbers matched: $1 million (1 in 11,688,054 odds)

4 numbers matched + Powerball: $50,000 (1 in 913,129 odds)

4 numbers matched: $100 (1 in 36,525 odds)

3 numbers matched + Powerball: $100 (1 in 14,494 odds)

3 numbers matched: $7 (1 in 580 odds)

2 numbers matched + Powerball: $7 (1 in 701 odds)

1 number matched + Powerball: $4 (1 in 92 odds)

Powerball matched: $4 (1 in 38 odds)

With no grand prize winner, the current Powerball jackpot, now at $700 million is still up for grabs. The next Powerball drawing takes place Saturday at 9:59 p.m. CST.